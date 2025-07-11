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Jul 11, 2025

Property tax appeal tips and tricks (2026 guide)

Carl Hoemke

Commercial property owners are increasingly scrutinizing their tax assessments, especially as valuations rise amid evolving market dynamics. 

 

Ensuring an accurate property valuation — and appealing an assessment when necessary — is crucial for financial health. 

 

This blog post outlines effective methods and tools to assess appeal opportunities and support your commercial property tax appeal with factual evidence, streamlining the process.

Understand your assessment

Begin by thoroughly reviewing your property tax assessment notice. This document details the assessor’s determined value and the methodology used. 

 

Understanding how your property was evaluated helps identify discrepancies or oversights that could form the basis of your appeal.

Evaluate your appeal options

If you believe your property is overvalued, consider the following steps:

 

  • Compare with similar properties. Assess whether comparable properties in your area have lower valuations.
  • Document changes or issues. Note any factors that might reduce your property’s value, such as structural issues or decreased income potential.

 

Consult professionals. Engage with property tax consultants or legal experts who specialize in commercial real estate to evaluate the strength of your case.

Gather supporting evidence

Building a strong appeal requires comprehensive evidence:

 

  • Appraisals. Obtain a professional appraisal that may differ from the assessor’s valuation.
  • Financial records. Provide income statements, occupancy rates, and maintenance records to demonstrate the property’s value.
  • Photographic evidence. Include photos showing the property’s condition, especially if there are issues that affect its value.

Use advanced valuation tools

Modern technology offers tools to assist in property valuation:

 

  • Automated valuation models (AVMs). These use mathematical modeling to estimate property values based on various data points.
  • Commercial real estate valuation software. Platforms like LightBox provide comprehensive appraisal workflows, integrating data analysis and report generation.
  • Online calculators. Tools from sites like LoopNet and Crexi allow for quick estimations using inputs like rental income and expenses.

Understand local appeal procedures

Each jurisdiction has specific procedures and deadlines for property tax appeals. 

 

For instance, in Texas, property owners must file a protest with the Appraisal Review Board by May 15 or within 30 days of receiving the notice, whichever is later. 

 

Familiarize yourself with local regulations to help ensure timely and proper filing.

Seek professional assistance

Navigating the appeals process can be complex. 

 

Consider engaging professionals who specialize in property tax appeals to guide you through the process, from gathering evidence to representing you in hearings.

 

By proactively reviewing your property assessments and using available tools and resources, you can reinforce fair taxation and potentially reduce your commercial property tax liabilities.

 

Want to learn more about simplifying compliance for your business? Contact us today or explore our property tax solutions.

 

This post was originally published on February 15, 2023.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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