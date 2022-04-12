Building a business case for e-invoicing

Here’s a summary of the key steps involved in building a compelling business case for e-invoicing.
Step 1: Detail current state and desired future state
To analyse the current state, describe the processes currently in place, highlighting the major pain points and key issues that affect the organisation and AP/AR stakeholders. By doing so, you can establish a baseline for operations that will help determine the organisational readiness for digital AP/AR transformation.
Determining the desired future state involves determining gaps in existing capabilities based on your current state analysis and creating a set of proposed changes necessary to attain the desired future state. When determining the formal requirements for the project, you must include the desired functional specifications, technical considerations and relevant needs such as training and budget.
Step 2: Set realistic KPI's
No initiative can be successful if success itself is not defined. KPIs enable businesses to track progress, but they only work when they’re realistic, measurable and precise. For instance, a core KPI for e-invoicing adoption could be the time saved on manual processes by AP staff. Try to relate your KPIs to the company’s overall vision to further bolster your business case.
Step 3: Build a logical argument for e-invoicing
The potential ROI of an effective e-invoicing solution will likely dissipate any doubt lingering in the minds of stakeholders at this stage. Consider weaving the following benefits into your business case to boost confidence in e-invoicing:
- Data quality. By removing the need for human interaction, e-invoices can’t be tarnished by human error. Instead, the data captured is accurate, structured and accessible, minimising the risk of non-compliance while expediting payments.
- Efficiency. Manual invoice processing is a time-consuming, tedious process for AP staff. Businesses free up valuable time, assigning employees to more high-value tasks through e-invoicing.
- The environmental aspect. By removing unnecessary paper waste from the back office, businesses can advance towards their ESG targets and lower their carbon footprint. In an increasingly eco-conscious world, the environmental benefits of e-invoicing could be a game-changer for companies that are still on the fence.
Step 4: Communicate the scope and timeline for approval
Although there’s no end date for any digital transformation project, it’s essential that stakeholders have a timeline to follow progress and ensure that the investment was a worthwhile one.
For example, you can determine the various stages of the company-wide e-invoicing rollout, when you expect to see results and when the business should reassess the situation if the ROI isn’t what was hoped. In the last instance, you must present a clear plan to pivot to provide stakeholders with reassurance should the worst happen.