Building a business case for e-invoicing

E-invoicing is a change that most companies will need to embrace, either now or in the near future. But, it’s not always easy convincing stakeholders that the investment is worth the payoff, particularly in today’s post-lockdown environment.

Going back to basics, a compelling business case is one where you can justify the costs of an initiative, demonstrating that it will result in a positive return on investment (ROI). As e-invoicing is a relatively new domain for many businesses, it can be challenging to overcome the concerns of budget-conscious stakeholders.

In this article, we take inspiration from our eBook How to Successfully Implement an E-invoicing Solution to discuss how businesses can tackle the challenges of e-invoicing adoption and get the relevant stakeholders on board.