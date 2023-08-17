Property tax: How to make sure you’re prepared for a business personal property tax audit

Before being audited, you’ll receive a letter alerting you to the impending action. The letter will provide pertinent details, including:
- When the audit will occur
- Which accounts will be audited
- What tax years will be covered
The jurisdiction will also request a fair amount of information. Generally, you can expect to provide:
- Copies of the returns being audited
- Chart of accounts
- Detailed asset listings related to those accounts
- General ledger and trial balances
- Leased equipment status (what you leased and from where)
- Other details depending on the rigor of the audit
Once you receive the request, you’ll gather and send documentation to the auditor. They may follow up with clarifying questions, additional requests, or necessary corrections. For example, if you have installation charges on your asset listing but not in your return, you may receive a supplemental tax bill to cover those charges for each year included in the audit.
Auditors will also require you to adjust any misreporting errors, such as using a depreciation schedule that had a shorter life than the jurisdiction requires for a certain asset. The auditor would assign the appropriate depreciation schedule, and you would be billed accordingly.
Once your business personal property tax audit begins, be sure to keep track of the auditors’ changes and the resulting impact on your tax liabilities. This way you know what to expect regarding supplemental bills to avoid penalties.
If you have cause to contest these kinds of decisions, you can appeal an audit by providing appropriate reasoning and supporting documentation. Auditors may not understand how certain equipment works. An explanation on your part may alter their initial determination and help mitigate additional tax liabilities.
For uncontested changes, apply the assessments going forward, like maintaining proper depreciation schedules, appropriately filing charges, and so on.