Property tax: How to make sure you’re prepared for a business personal property tax audit

It’s a fear for many businesses: Everything is prepared; all your assets are tied to the right locations, placed in the proper asset classifications, and depreciated appropriately. Then auditors swoop in to point out various errors, outdated forms, incorrect decisions, or disorganized records — and maybe even chastise you for your disorganized record-keeping.

While every property tax professional will likely face an audit at some point, it doesn’t have to be the stuff of nightmares. There are ways you can prepare and lessen the blow.

A business personal property tax audit can happen any time and may cover returns for one year or multiple years’ worth of returns. However, some states and jurisdictions have scheduled audits. California, for example, performs audits every four years, with each audit time frame covering the prior four years.

So, how do you help your business personal property tax audits go smoothly? Here are three key steps: