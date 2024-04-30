Businesses are investing in financial technology for the future

Many of the businesses surveyed are choosing to invest in financial technology and automation to cope with external pressures and achieve internal goals.

Indeed, 75% of the organizations surveyed are investing in new technology, while 50% are increasing their use of automation. The larger the business, the more likely it is to invest in new financial technology: 85% of enterprise organizations are doing so, compared to 64% of small and midsize companies.

Furthermore, the study found that finance and tax teams tend to automate some routine tasks more than others.

Activities related to payroll are most likely to be automated today: Of the businesses surveyed, 26% handle payroll entirely or mostly manually, while 41% mostly or entirely automate payroll. Another 33% use an even mix of both manual and automated processes.

Exemption certificate management and audit management tend to be the least automated processes, for now. According to the Hanover study, 53% of businesses handle exemption certificates manually, while only 13% automate exemption certificate management. Likewise, 59% of businesses rely on all manual or mostly manual processes for managing audits; a mere 10% automate audit management processes.

That’s starting to change. Hanover found that 31% of surveyed businesses are initiating automation for managing audits.

Automation could help finance/tax teams handle the most time-consuming responsibilities, such as tax management (21% of respondents) and internal audit/SOX compliance (20% of respondents). And indeed, tax challenges and audits are among the top reasons why finance professionals are investing in technology. A whopping 72% of businesses surveyed by Avalara and Potentiate in 2021 had been audited in the previous five years. Common causes of negative audit findings included failure to register in states where the business had a tax obligation (nexus) and missing exemption certificates.

North American businesses are more likely to automate certain essential functions than European businesses, as the chart below shows. The reason for this difference could be because North American businesses are more familiar with the intricacies of sales tax nexus and exemption certificate management than their European counterparts — even those doing business in the U.S.