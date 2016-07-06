Can I collect sales tax without registering to do so?

Business owners are often told that before they start selling items, they should register for a business license and sales tax permit. This will put them in a position to pay sales tax on each item they sell, preventing costly fines and penalties.

In some cases, however, it might be tempting to open for business without having those permits in place. Since some states still require permit requests to be mailed in rather than completed online, it can be easy to procrastinate.

Selling qualifying products and services without collecting sales tax may have its own repercussions, but collecting sales tax without being registered can put your business in serious trouble. Here are a few things to know.