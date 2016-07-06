Can I collect sales tax without registering to do so?

If you’re a casual seller, offering items through a website or at events, you may find that you can get away with selling a small amount without a permit.
In fact, in Tennessee, only businesses making at least $4,800 in product revenue are required to get a permit. In California, anyone who makes at least three sales in a 12-month period is required to apply, regardless of the amount.
Without a permit, you may be fined, although many states aren’t aggressive about policing this, especially among sellers without a store.
Collecting sales tax on purchases without remitting the amount collected to the state falls in a different category, however. By charging customers sales tax and pocketing the money, your business is committing fraud. Texas investigates this through its Criminal Investigation Division, with guilty parties subject to criminal penalties ranging from a misdemeanor to a second-degree felony. Mississippi considers this tax fraud. If state investigators determine that you weren’t willingly attempting to defraud customers, they’ll likely deem it negligence instead of fraud, reducing the penalties you’ll face.