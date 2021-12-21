Changes to Intrastat declarations from January 2022

This is a combination of the country code and the VAT number of the buyer / receiver of goods (the importer). This will be the VAT registration number of the customer to whom the goods are dispatched to. The VAT number needs to be provided with the two-digit alpha country code of the EU member state where the customer belongs followed by their VAT number.



While most EU member states use the ISO2 country code prefix, be aware that the Greece VAT registration is always prefixed with the code ‘EL’, and not ‘GR’.

For cross-border drop-shipments where the Triangulation simplification is used and the invoiced customer is in a different EU member state to that where the goods are dispatched to (the ship-to location), the VAT number of the person who receives the goods should be used. It is therefore recommended that relevant transactions are identified and the VAT registration number for the recipient of the goods in the ship-to location is requested, obtained, validated and retained so that this can be correctly reported on the Instrastat declaration. Where this is not known, then the VAT number of the invoiced customer should be used as a fall-back.

Where goods are dispatched to private individuals or non-VAT registered businesses, the code QV999999999999 should be used.