What to do about changing property tax rates

Though the tax rate might be a wild card every year, that doesn’t mean you can’t do anything to improve your property tax situation. Here are three strategies you can adopt to help manage your business’s property tax rates:

Take advantage of reinvestment zones.

To build needed infrastructure and encourage development, cities and other municipalities sometimes designate investment zones. These zones are essentially geographic areas identified for potential improvements, funded through a portion of the area’s property tax revenue.

Governments often entice businesses to build in these locations with tax exemptions on all or part of the investment and build cost of real or personal property. If it’s in your strategic plan to open a new location, building in an investment zone can be a way to help lower your tax bill.

Know your community.

Tax jurisdictions are public entities and often have public meetings where they share property tax rate information. Having a member of your team at these meetings can help you stay informed about potential tax rate increases and help you better forecast your expected tax liability.

Verify your property tax rates.

When you receive a tax bill, don’t just assume it’s correct. While the amount due is likely calculated using software, a human had input at some point in the process; meaning, there’s room for human error.

Imagine you have two locations in the same jurisdiction. On one tax bill, your rate is 1.5%, on the other, it’s 1.75%. The difference could be an assessment error, suggesting you owe more than you’re actually liable for. After all, if an assessor applies the incorrect inflation or depreciation rate, the fanciest algorithms in the world can’t produce a correct bill.