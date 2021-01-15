COVID-19 sales tax relief in California

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is providing an automatic three-month filing and payment extension for individuals and businesses reporting less than $1 million in taxes and fees on a return originally due between December 15, 2020, and April 30, 2021. Interest and penalties won’t accrue provided payments are made and returns are filed within three months of the original due date.

Relief may also be available for taxpayers with liability exceeding $1 million. However, it will be granted on a case-by-case basis only, upon request.

Approximately 99.5% of businesses typically file returns for less than $1 million in tax in California, and these 4.1 million small businesses employ roughly 7.2 million people. Many of these businesses have been eligible for several tax filing and payment extensions since the start of the pandemic. As of November 30, 2020, “some 9,287 plans with almost $149 million in tax relief” had been issued.

A list of extension due dates for all state business taxes and fees is available on the CDTFA website at COVID-19 Extensions to File and Pay.