COVID-19 sales tax relief in California

For sales and use tax originally due between December 15, 2020, and April 30, 2021, business taxpayers with less than $5 million in annual taxable sales are eligible for a 12-month, interest-free payment plan for up to $50,000 of sales and use tax liability. The zero-interest payment plans will be granted to taxpayers who pay in full by April 30, 2022.
This is the second such plan offered by California, and participation in the first small business relief payment plan does not disqualify businesses from applying for the second payment plan. Full payment on the initial payment plan is due by July 31, 2021. The payment plan is not automatically granted; requests must be made through the CDTFA online services system.
The 12-month, interest-free payment plan may also be available to larger businesses, especially those impacted by operational restrictions.