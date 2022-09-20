Croatia to adopt the Euro currency in 2023

The Council of the European Union has formally approved the accession of Croatia to the euro area (also known as the eurozone). From 1 January 2023, Croatia will officially adopt the Euro currency. The conversion rate for the Croatian Kuna currency has been set at 7.53450 per Euro. The Croatian Mint has already started producing euro coins with Croatian national motifs.

With effect September 5, 2022, prices will have to be displayed in both kunas and euros. Payments can be made in both currencies during the first two weeks of January 2023 but then only in euro going forward.

Businesses with a presence or VAT registration in Croatia should ensure that they are prepared for the currency change, including:



Ensuring the Euro currency is shown on tax invoices with a tax point of January 1, 2023 or later.



Where an invoice is raised in a currency other than the Euro, that the relevant daily exchange rate is used to convert the VAT amount to Euros for VAT purposes (to include on the tax invoice and also for VAT reporting) e.g. using the European Central Bank (ECB)’s day rate.



Ensuring systems are updated to reflect the Euro currency (including ERPs, e-commerce platforms, EPOS and invoicing systems).



Consider any required updates to price lists, contracts, purchase orders and agreements.



Croatia joined the EU on July 1, 2013 and its membership obliged it to join the eurozone once it fulfilled the euro convergence criteria. Croatia joined the European Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM) II on July 11, 2020. Croatia will become the 20th EU member state to adopt the Euro as its currency. There are seven other EU member states that haven’t adopted the Euro and have their own local official currencies: