Top tips for accounting firms on how to determine property value

The income approach is applied to properties that generate income through lease payments. It determines value by asking what present value would reasonably support that future cash flow. This approach requires identifying the business owner’s profit on the property and converting that into value.

Assessors commonly use lease rates as the basis for the income approach. Current market lease rates reflect the value of the land and the buildings themselves (not the value of the business it houses). You can convert what a property leases for into value using a conversion factor called a capitalization, or “cap,” rate.

For example, if a building leases for $1,000 and the annual income that’s associated with the owner of that real property and the cap rate is 10%, you take $1,000 divided by 10%, and that equals $10,000 — this is the value of the property. (Note that you can make a value determination more quickly if a building owner has a triple net lease. With this type of lease, the tenant is responsible for all or some of the operating expenses, such as heating and cooling, maintenance activities, property tax, etc. In this case, very often the rental amount is nearly equal to the net profit, though you may need to consider other costs, such as insurance, that may not be part of the triple net lease.)

In doing these calculations, remember: All calculations need to be based on the property’s current value — what you could lease it for and profit from if you were to start all over again now.

That’s because most jurisdictions assess the tangible property values at the fair market value of the property as of their condition on January 1. A lease amount on an agreement signed 10 years ago may no longer reflect fair market value. Furthermore, if the lease is above market, then some of the value conclusions would equate to a beneficial contract value that is not a tangible asset.

A value derived from using current market rates is called a fee-simple lease as opposed to a leased fee. To determine the fair market value of the tangible assets — which is what’s taxable in most jurisdictions — use fee-simple profitability divided by the current prevailing market for cost to capital or that cap rate.

In addition, keep in mind that not only does the value of the asset itself change, but the cap rate may change every year as well. Interest rates have gone up in recent years, a scenario that translates into a higher cap rate and ultimately a higher property value.