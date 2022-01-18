Sole proprietors and LLCs: Do you need a business license?

Sole proprietorship is often the simplest form of business entity for individual business owners — fewer legal restrictions, less paperwork, and no separation of profits or tax filings. You also don’t have to register with the state unless you operate the business under a different name. But that lack of distinction between what’s personal and what’s business also carries unlimited personal liability —business losses, taxes, legal issues, reputation, etc., are all tangled up with personal identity.

Whether you need a business license as a sole proprietor can be a gray area. Business license requirements are a highly location-specific directive that can also be impacted by your industry or business activities. Check with your local authorities — state, county, city — to know for certain.

For example, if you’re a freelance designer, you’re technically a sole proprietor, and some states don’t obligate licenses for those professionals. But then you have cities such as Alameda, California, that make it clear: “All individuals, partnerships, corporations, and sole proprietors conducting business in the City of Alameda are required to have a business license. This includes persons dealing with residential and commercial real estate rentals or who operate home-based businesses in the city.”

Sole proprietors in a marketplace

Marketplaces such as eBay generally don’t require sellers to hold business licenses. You may not need a license if you simply plan to sell products online occasionally, but if you’re planning to grow your side gig into a business, you likely will. Again, check with your local authorities to be sure. Many local municipalities require online sellers or at-home businesses to carry a license or other permits.