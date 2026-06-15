The growing number of countries with e-invoicing mandates heightens the complexity of tax compliance for businesses, especially those with global operations and subsidiaries.

E-invoices can help businesses save time and even receive payments more quickly, but requirements vary by country and rules can change, increasing risk.

Trying to manage it all with fragmented or region-specific tools can make it difficult to achieve consistency across markets.

Avalara E-invoicing and Live Reporting is included in Oracle Cloud ERP environments on the Oracle B2B Network, allowing businesses to seamlessly standardize and stabilize compliance while meeting e-invoicing requirements.

Since e-invoicing was introduced in Latin America around two decades ago, more than 60 countries have either adopted or announced mandates. That number is sure to keep growing as governments seek to close the gap between the amount of tax that should be collected and the amount of tax that actually comes in.

This expected growth also drives greater complexity when it comes to compliance, particularly for global enterprises with subsidiaries and operations around the world; that’s why businesses of all sizes rely on Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting. The Avalara integration with Oracle Cloud ERP means users can embed this powerful solution to streamline global e-invoicing compliance, optimize payment and collection cycles, reduce costs, and use resources more efficiently.