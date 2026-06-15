Because countries have their own unique requirements, manually managing e-invoicing is difficult for businesses that operate globally or that want to scale into new countries. Many businesses take an ad hoc approach with fragmented tools that increase the risk of error.
Errors in e-invoicing processes can result in fines and penalties if a business is audited — and businesses that can’t send or receive e-invoices correctly might face challenges with their suppliers and customers. In some instances, goods might not even make it across borders.
Avalara E-Invoicing and Live Reporting in Oracle Cloud ERP allows businesses to use one global application for local compliance, in the system where their people are already working. Centralizing e-invoicing on one platform reduces risk, improves efficiency, and creates AI-powered agility — so you can easily adapt to new mandates and scale confidently.