U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced the launch of a public e-invoicing consultation to promote the wider use of e-invoicing and real-time reporting across Britain.

The chancellor made the announcement at the Labour party conference in September as part of Labour’s package of measures to deliver on the agenda of the new government. Though its start date and duration are currently uncertain, the consultation will gather feedback from U.K. businesses to better understand how His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) can support e-invoicing adoption. E-invoicing is not currently mandatory in the U.K. for B2B supplies, though it can be used by businesses on a voluntary basis.

The chancellor also announced that James Murray, the minister responsible for the U.K. tax system, will oversee the implementation of strategic priorities for HMRC, including closing the U.K. tax gap — which currently stands at an estimated £8.1 billion — and modernising and reforming the U.K. VAT system. To this end, a Digital Transformation Roadmap was also announced, which will set out in Spring 2025 HMRC’s vision to become a ‘digital-first’ organisation.

Moving to e-invoicing is a proven way to reduce time-consuming, manual administrative tasks to become a digital-first organisation. E-invoicing can also improve cash flow, boost productivity and efficiency, and help close tax gaps. For example, Italy has already managed to reduce its VAT gap by almost 11% with the help of e-invoicing. Similarly, Poland’s gap has closed by almost 8%. Given the chancellor’s numerous statements about closing gaps in U.K. public finances, it’s unsurprising that e-invoicing is on the agenda.

Proven success and benefits to businesses and governments alike mean the uptake of e-invoicing and real-time reporting — including mandated use — in more and more countries and markets is a matter of when, not if. Despite a number of delays and amendments to mandates in all global regions, the rollout of e-invoicing continues around the world at a steady pace. Businesses will need to adapt in the near future if they haven’t done so already.

We can only speculate as to the results of the U.K. consultation, and more may be announced by the chancellor during the budget on October 30. However, looking at the outcomes of similar consultations conducted elsewhere can give us some insight into businesses’ thoughts on moving to e-invoicing and real-time reporting.