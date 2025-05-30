As there is no general e-invoicing mandate in the UK, a supplier must always receive the customer’s (the buyer) agreement and acceptance to receive e-invoices.

There is no explicitly mandated format for an e-invoice in the UK. Businesses are required to ensure the authenticity of the issuer and the integrity of the contents of the e-invoice. However, there is no prescribed method to do this, and general businesses controls are usually accepted. HMRC’s Public Notice does explicitly mention both Advanced Electronic Signatures and Qualified Electronic Signatures as acceptable examples of meeting these requirements (but these are not mandatory). Where the e-invoice is in a machine-readable format e.g., XML, the supplier must provide the ability for human-readability and legibility.

E-invoices (and paper invoices) must be retained for six years after end of the accounting year. While there are no formal archiving requirements, invoices must be stored in such a way as to guarantee their integrity, authenticity and availability during the entire lifetime of the invoice. HMRC may request physical or remote access to the e-invoice archive or request specific data on electronic media.