May 2025: U.K. public e-invoicing consultation closes
The U.K. public e-invoicing consultation, announced in September 2024 and published in February 2025, closed on May 7, 2025 after being open for 12 weeks. A date for the publication of the results and findings of the consultation is yet to be announced.
February 2025: U.K. publishes e-invoicing consultation
His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) published the U.K. e-invoicing consultation on February 13, 2025. The consultation gives businesses the opportunity to share their views on any U.K. e-invoicing regime. The consultation makes clear that the U.K. is not looking to adopt a specific standard but is seeking broader views on how those standards could be used to support e-invoicing adoption and increase the potential benefits. The consultation provides no defined timeline for the adoption of e-invoicing in the U.K.
September 2024: U.K. announces public e-invoicing consultation
U.K. Chancellor Rachel Reeves announces the launch of a public e-invoicing consultation to promote the wider use of e-invoicing and real-time reporting. The consultation seeks to gather feedback from U.K. businesses to better understand how HMRC can support e-invoicing adoption.
March 2022: NHS moves to paperless invoicing
In accordance with the U.K. government’s procurement policy mandating carbon reduction and other environmental considerations, the National Health Service (NHS) moves towards e-invoicing. Suppliers to the NHS are encouraged to use e-invoicing, but it is not compulsory. From March 31, 2022, all invoices submitted to NHS Shared Business Services (NHS SBS) must be submitted electronically via the NHS e-invoicing platform or via Peppol.