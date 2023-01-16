E-Invoicing updates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

ZATCA has confirmed that it will notify taxpayers of their specific Phase 2 wave at least six months in advance through official emails & SMS registered with ZATCA. It has also recently announced next wave of taxpayers that need to comply with the mandatory Phase 2 implementation. All resident taxpayers whose annual taxable revenue exceed 500 million riyals (c. USD 135m) must integrate their e-invoicing systems with ZATCA starting 1 July 2023 (and completed by 31 December 2023). While taxpayers are not required to implement Phase 2 requirements until they are notified by ZATCA about their wave and enforcement date, ZATCA are recommending that taxpayers start following Phase 2 requirements on a voluntary basis ahead of their integration enforcement date.