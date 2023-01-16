E-Invoicing updates in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Customers and related stakeholders are able to validate issued Tax Invoices and Simplified Tax Invoice by scanning the QR code on the invoice. This is done by using the VAT App to scan the QR code which will verify and display the QR code content and the e-invoice’s verification results.
At Avalara, we make e-invoicing compliance simple. The Avalara e-invoicing solution is designed to comply with regulations in over 60 countries and we’ve got the future covered, too. This cloud-based solution is flexible, scalable and allows you to quickly respond to new requirements. Contact us to discuss how Avalara can help you meet e-invoicing requirements and mandates across the globe including the KSA Phase 2 Fatoora integration mandate.