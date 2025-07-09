HB 7031 provides a Second Amendment sales tax holiday from September 8, 2025, through December 31, 2025, for the following recreational camping, fishing, and hunting supplies:

Hunting supplies Ammunition and firearms accessories Firearms, including pistols, rifles, or shotguns using an explosive charge as a propellant Bows, crossbows, and qualifying accessories

Camping supplies Tents priced $200 or less Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags priced $50 or less Camping lanterns and flashlights priced $30 or less

Fishing supplies Rods and reels priced $150 or less (if sold as a set) or $75 or less (if sold individually) Tackle boxes or bags priced $30 or less Bait or fishing tackle priced $10 or less (if multiple items are sold together) or $5 or less (if sold individually)



Louisiana and Mississippi are the only other states that provide a tax holiday for guns and ammunition as of this writing. They usually last one weekend only.