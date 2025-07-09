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Jul 9, 2025

Florida 2025 sales tax holidays and exemptions

Gail Cole

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis included seven sales tax holidays in his budget proposal for fiscal year 2025–2026. The Florida Legislature approved just two. However, lawmakers also established a permanent sales tax exemption for many items. 

 

    Key takeaways

    • The Florida Legislature approved an annual back-to-school sales tax holiday and a one-time hunting, fishing, and camping supplies sales tax holiday for 2025.

    • Florida lawmakers approved a permanent sales tax exemption for admissions to state parks, event tickets, disaster preparedness items, and other transactions.

    • Governor DeSantis signed the budget bill on June 30, 2025, approving two new sales tax holidays and several permanent sales tax exemptions.

    Florida back-to-school sales tax holiday 2025

    With the enactment of House Bill 7031, Florida will offer a monthlong back-to-school sales tax holiday every August. The following items are exempt from sales and use tax:

     

    • Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles priced up to $30
    • School supplies priced up to $50
    • Clothing and accessories priced up to $100
    • Personal computers and computer accessories priced up to $1,500 

    Florida hunting, fishing, and camping sales tax holiday 2025

    HB 7031 provides a Second Amendment sales tax holiday from September 8, 2025, through December 31, 2025, for the following recreational camping, fishing, and hunting supplies:

     

    • Hunting supplies
      • Ammunition and firearms accessories
      • Firearms, including pistols, rifles, or shotguns using an explosive charge as a propellant 
      • Bows, crossbows, and qualifying accessories
    • Camping supplies 
      • Tents priced $200 or less
      • Camping stoves, collapsible camping chairs, portable hammocks, and sleeping bags priced $50 or less 
      • Camping lanterns and flashlights priced $30 or less
    • Fishing supplies
      • Rods and reels priced $150 or less (if sold as a set) or $75 or less (if sold individually)
      • Tackle boxes or bags priced $30 or less 
      • Bait or fishing tackle priced $10 or less (if multiple items are sold together) or $5 or less (if sold individually)

     

    Louisiana and Mississippi are the only other states that provide a tax holiday for guns and ammunition as of this writing. They usually last one weekend only.

    Sales tax exemption for admissions

    Under HB 7031, a tax may not be levied on qualifying:

     

    • Admissions charges
    • Events tickets
    • Fees for admission to state parks, including annual entrance passes

     

    The legislation, effective July 1, 2025, specifically exempts admissions to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. See this tax information publication for additional information.

     

    Florida first provided a “Freedom Week” sales tax holiday for admissions and recreation supplies in 2021, and Floridians have enjoyed this temporary freedom from sales tax once yearly ever since. The tax-free event has varied in length from one week to one month to more than three months. Now the sales tax exemption for certain admissions is permanent.

     

    Some outdoor supplies (e.g., insect repellent, life jackets, and sunscreen) are also now permanently tax free. Other items, such as camping supplies, qualify for the sales tax holiday that will run September 8, 2025, through December 31, 2025.

    Sales tax exemption for disaster preparedness

    Florida typically provides one or two sales tax holidays for disaster preparedness items and certain other items. Starting August 1, 2025, Florida will provide a permanent sales and use tax exemption for the following items (with no price caps):

     

    • Batteries (AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, or 9-volt)
    • Bicycle helmets 
    • Fire extinguishers
    • Insect repellent 
    • Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
    • Life jackets
    • Portable gas or diesel cans with a capacity of five gallons or less
    • Portable generators  
    • Smoke detection devices and carbon monoxide alarms
    • Sunscreen
    • Waterproof tarpaulins that are 1,000 square feet or less

     

    A Florida Department of Revenue tax information publication offers more details.

    Sales tax exemption for gold, silver, and platinum

    Florida is eliminating the sales tax on purchases of gold, silver, and platinum bullion effective August 1, 2025. Prior to that date, only units of gold, silver, and platinum valued over $500 were tax free.

    Sales tax holidays not offered in 2025

    Unlike the past few years, Florida will not provide a tool time tax holiday for specified tools and equipment used by skilled workers. A proposed tax holiday for boating fuel will also not be offered.  

     

    Many other states are providing a variety of sales tax holidays this year. Find out more details in our 2025 sales tax holiday blog post.

     

    This blog post has been updated. It was originally published in February 2025.

    Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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