What is Florida’s communications services tax (CST)?

When adopted in 2001, the tax was hailed as a measure to streamline and simplify Florida’s telephone tax laws.
In a sense, the CST did achieve that. Florida got rid of the grab bag of various taxes, replacing it with something that streamlined administration throughout the state.
But just because the tax code was simplified doesn’t necessarily mean it’s simple. In fact, critics within Florida point to its complexity as one of the biggest problems with the Florida Communications Services Tax.
The tax starts with a statewide tax rate of 7.4% Florida is unique in that this state communications tax is levied in lieu of the regular state sales tax (which in Florida is 7%). So while a number of states levy sales tax on communications services, Florida does not.
On top of that, there are 481 separate local jurisdictions charging local communications services taxes. Those rates range from 0.3% in the city of Lake Buena Vista to 7.6% in the city of Sanford and also unincorporated Alachula County.
(For reference, the CST rate is Miami is 5.72%; Orlando is at 5.52%, and Jacksonville and Tampa both are at 6.02%. The statewide median is 5.7%.)
So, depending on where a customer is located within Florida, communications businesses need to collect a combined state and local CST of anywhere from 7.7% to 15%.
Even within counties, CST rates can vary widely. In rural Washington County, in the Florida Panhandle, the rate in the county seat of Chipley is 6.22% — but drive a half-hour south to the tiny town of Ebro, and the 226 residents there pay a CST of 1.4%.
As noted, Florida has a 7% sales tax rate. Six jurisdictions (including Lakeland with a population of 112,000) have local CSTs that are higher than that. Combine those local taxes with Florida’s statewide CST of 7.4% and you’ve got a combined tax rate greater than 14%.