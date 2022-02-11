What is Florida’s communications services tax (CST)?

Florida’s CST is levied on cell, landline, and voice-over-internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; cable and satellite television; video and music streaming; and other related services. There’s a partial exemption for households that still have phone service.

When Florida legislators sat down to write the bill, they seem to have made a concerted effort to avoid some of the problems of the day and instead “future-proof” the tax rules so they’d apply to any kind of new technology that might be developed in the days ahead.

The language of the bill was written broadly, with very little that ties taxes to specific communications technologies or delivery mechanisms. As a result, as new technologies have been introduced over the past two decades, Florida has generally been able to extend the existing tax laws to them.

For example, it’s fair to assume that in 2001 most legislators weren’t thinking about taxing streaming video services; folks were just getting excited about getting Netflix envelopes in the mail. But thanks to that broad statutory language, Floridians have paid the CST to binge-watch “Tiger King,” “Cobra Kai,” “Ted Lasso,” and reruns of “Gilmore Girls,” pumping more than a billion dollars a year into state and local treasuries.

Florida also began applying the CST to streaming audio services — making it one of the few states to do so. There is relatively little historic tax treatment for audio products because the legacy competitor, terrestrial radio, is free and states have little motivation to consider taxing something that is free. While other states were generally left flat footed when customers began paying subscriptions for audio products, the broad language in the Florida tax statute left the door open and the tax authorities have taken advantage of it.

As new services appear, Florida keeps reinterpreting the law to say they’re covered under the existing legislation, which will very likely continue with new technologies and services.