Quantifying tax modernization: How automated compliance delivers 322% ROI

Finance and operations leaders always face the same unavoidable question about tax automation: “What is the measurable economic return to the business?”

Now, you have a number.

Forrester Consulting independently interviewed seven decision-makers with experience using Avalara across multiple industries and regions. They modeled both the benefits and the costs in financial terms. The result is the 2026 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Avalara study.

322% ROI over three years. $881K in net present value. Less than six months to payback.

Here is a breakdown of what the research uncovered and what it means for automating tax compliance across your organization.