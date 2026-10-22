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Oct 23, 2026

Quantifying tax modernization: How automated compliance delivers 322% ROI

Surbhi Gupta
Abstract technological network showcasing an ascending 3D glowing orange graph line, charts, and data nodes against a dark navy background representing business growth and tax automation ROI.

Finance and operations leaders always face the same unavoidable question about tax automation: “What is the measurable economic return to the business?”

 

Now, you have a number.

 

Forrester Consulting independently interviewed seven decision-makers with experience using Avalara across multiple industries and regions. They modeled both the benefits and the costs in financial terms. The result is the 2026 Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Avalara study.

 

322% ROI over three years. $881K in net present value. Less than six months to payback.

 

Here is a breakdown of what the research uncovered and what it means for automating tax compliance across your organization.

What the TEI study measured

In its latest Total Economic Impact™ study of Avalara, Forrester created a composite organization: a global B2B2C company with $300M in annual revenue, 2,000 employees, 12,000 transactions per year, and 400 tax returns to file annually. This composite represents what the interviewed companies actually experienced, aggregated and modeled to reflect real-world outcomes.

 

The study’s headline findings show a highly compelling three-year, risk-adjusted impact:

 

  • 322% return on investment

  • $881K net present value (the dollar gain after every cost is accounted for)

  • $1.2M in present value (PV) benefits

  • Less than 6 months to payback

  • $360K in net benefits in Year 1 alone

 

The 2026 study reflects value across a broader set of Avalara capabilities — including tax calculation, returns, exemption certificate management, AP and use tax automation, tax research, VAT reporting, 1099 and W-9 processing, SST participation, and audit preparedness. That breadth matters because it shows how the value compounds throughout the compliance workflow, not just for one product area.

The biggest drivers behind the $1.2M in benefits

The benefits are not abstract. Forrester broke them down across specific capabilities and quantified benefit categories, so you can see exactly where the value shows up.

 

Avoided head count and consultant spend: $317K

 

The composite organization eliminated the need for a full-time equivalent or an outside consultant at an annual rate of approximately $150K. As compliance demand grew, head count no longer needed to grow with it.

 

Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable (use tax automation): $267K

 

Before Avalara, finance teams spent up to two full days a month manually reconciling use tax. With AvaTax for Accounts Payable, manual filtering is gone. The composite organization recovered 45 hours per month from use tax reconciliation and recouped $85K in overpaid use tax annually.

 

Exemption certificate management: $203K

 

Processing one exemption certificate went from one hour to under two minutes, a 95% reduction in errors across 2,817 hours saved in year 1 alone. For any team managing hundreds or thousands of certificates, this is where the value becomes tangible.

 

1099 and W-9 processing: $96K

 

Automating year-end information reporting saved $57 per form filed across 800 forms, eliminating manual vendor data collection and outsourced third-party filing costs.

 

Avalara Managed Returns: $93K

 

The streamlined approach saved 570 hours per year on return preparation and filing, enabling the team to file 400 annual returns more efficiently and on time.

 

VAT reporting, tax research, SST, and audit preparation

 

VAT reporting cycles dropped from three to four days to approximately half a day. Tax research efficiency improved by 90%, saving 18 hours per month. Audit preparation efficiency also improved by 90%, saving 36 hours per audit.

What customers say about Avalara

The following customer quotes capture themes from Forrester’s interviews.

 

“The biggest thing for me is peace of mind. With Avalara, returns are filed on time, the rates are right, and everything is documented. I can actually sleep at night.” —CFO, medical device manufacturing

 

“If we didn’t have Avalara, we would absolutely need another person just to keep up. As we’ve expanded into more states, Avalara has allowed us to scale without hiring additional tax staff.” —Finance and tax operations leader, industrial automation

 

“It made life easy and for that reason we launched seven markets in one month, where before I would have started with one or two countries, and it would have taken months of back and forth with external agencies and our legal department.” —European tax accountant, manufacturing/distribution

 

Overall, the findings suggest that customers value Avalara not just for efficiency gains, but for the confidence that comes from more accurate, timely, and scalable tax compliance. Throughout the study, interviewees described being better able to manage growth, reduce day-to-day compliance friction, and respond more quickly and credibly when tax questions arise.

What the study surfaces about AI in practice

One of the clearest shifts apparent in the 2026 study is that AI is no longer just part of the platform story. It stands out in documented customer outcomes.

 

Forrester describes Avalara as an AI-powered platform and says its agentic workflows, AI-powered assistants, and automation capabilities help tax teams accelerate research, improve decision-making, and automate routine compliance activities while preserving visibility and control.

 

That shows up in specific examples from interviews. For exemption certificate management, customers described AI extracting certificate details, populating required fields, and reducing processing time to less than two minutes per document. For tax research, one interviewee described using Avalara’s AI-enabled agent, Avi, to get VAT answers along with source links inside the workflow.

 

That matters because it ties AI to documented workflow impact, faster research, less administrative effort, and more consistent compliance work.

What this means for your business

For teams building the case for tax automation, this study offers more than a headline number. It provides independent, third-party economic analysisof the operational and financial impact Avalara can deliver — whether it’s reducing manual work and improving compliance efficiency or helping organizations scale without adding proportional head count or outside support.

 

That makes the findings especially useful for finance and tax leaders who need a credible, business-case-ready answer to why tax automation is worth the investment. Forrester’s model points to 322% ROI over three years, $881K in net present value, and payback in less than six months.

 

To explore the full financial model, methodology, and customer interview findings, download the 2026 Forrester Total Economic Impact™ of Avalara Study.

 

You can also watch the on-demand recording of the October 7, 2026 session, for a live discussion of the findings and what they mean for organizations like yours.

 

Based on the results of a composite organization in a commissioned Total Economic Impact™ study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Avalara, 2026. Results may vary. The composite organization represents a global B2B2C company with $300M in annual revenue and 2,000 employees. Individual results will vary based on your organization’s size, complexity, and products deployed. Forrester does not endorse Avalara or its offerings.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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