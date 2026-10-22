Quantifying tax modernization: How automated compliance delivers 322% ROI

The benefits are not abstract. Forrester broke them down across
specific capabilities and quantified benefit categories, so you can see
exactly where the value shows up.
Avoided head count and consultant spend:
$317K
The composite organization eliminated the need for a full-time
equivalent or an outside consultant at an annual rate of approximately
$150K. As compliance demand grew, head count no longer needed to grow
with it.
Avalara AvaTax for Accounts Payable (use tax automation):
$267K
Before Avalara, finance teams spent up to two full days a month manually
reconciling use tax. With AvaTax for Accounts Payable, manual filtering
is gone. The composite organization recovered 45 hours per month from
use tax reconciliation and recouped $85K in overpaid use tax
annually.
Exemption certificate management: $203K
Processing one exemption certificate went from one hour to under two
minutes, a 95% reduction in errors across 2,817 hours saved in year 1
alone. For any team managing hundreds or thousands of certificates, this
is where the value becomes tangible.
1099 and W-9 processing: $96K
Automating year-end information reporting saved $57 per form filed
across 800 forms, eliminating manual vendor data collection and
outsourced third-party filing costs.
Avalara Managed Returns: $93K
The streamlined approach saved 570 hours per year on return preparation
and filing, enabling the team to file 400 annual returns more
efficiently and on time.
VAT reporting, tax research, SST, and audit
preparation
VAT reporting cycles dropped from three to four days to approximately
half a day. Tax research efficiency improved by 90%, saving 18 hours per
month. Audit preparation efficiency also improved by 90%, saving 36
hours per audit.