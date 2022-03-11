Four VAT reporting changes in France – What’s new and what’s next?

All businesses in France will also need to be able to receive e-invoices in 2024. France joins a growing list of countries which have introduced mandatory e-invoicing, or will do in the near future, including Italy, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia. As a result, businesses trading across territories are starting to think strategically rather than tactically and seeking to implement an e-invoicing solution that is scalable across countries and regions rather than purchase multiple individual local solutions as and when new mandates appear.
Find out more about Avalara’s e-invoicing solution.
Contact Avalara to discuss VAT compliance in France including how Avalara’s e-invoicing solution can make you compliant with the new rules.