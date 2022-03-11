Four VAT reporting changes in France – What’s new and what’s next?

France will introduce a mandatory requirement for businesses to issue e-invoices in a phased approach between July 1, 2024 and January 1, 2026. Businesses will have an obligation to send e-invoices with mandatory fields in a predefined structured format to customers and the French Tax Administration. France’s national e-invoicing platform is Chorus Pro with a new public invoicing portal (Portail Public de Facturation) being launched, and the main e-invoicing format and standard is Factur-X. In addition to mandatory e-invoicing between French businesses, there will also be a new digital reporting requirement for B2C transactions and transactions with foreign customers. It is anticipated that the French tax authority will be able to use the data it receives to pre-populate the French VAT returns for taxpayers in the future. The final technical requirements for e-invoicing will be released in Q2/2022.