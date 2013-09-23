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Sep 23, 2013

France confirms entertainment expenses must be in company’s name

Richard Asquith

The French Supreme Court has confirmed that French VAT may only be deducted on restaurant entertainment costs if the receipts are in the name of the company.

 

The case involved staff of a company who paid for restaurant bills, and had the receipt prepared in their name.  The staff were on per diem, daily expense allowances from their employer.  However, the French VAT code does not permit the deduction of VAT if the invoice is not made out to the company.  This was confirmed by the Supreme Court (SARL Laboratories Vitarmonyl).
Click for free French VAT info

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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