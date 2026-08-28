Under French accounting and tax regulations, once a sales invoice is officially issued, it is legally immutable. Businesses cannot alter, overwrite, or re-issue the same invoice under the same identifier. First thing to clarify: the ban on modifying an invoice once issued is not an invention of the e-invoicing reform. It rests on two much older legal texts.

The French Commercial Code, in Article L123-22, has long established a principle of non-alteration of accounting documents: entries recording transactions must be made and kept without blanks or alterations of any kind. This principle is what prohibits, in practice, editing an invoice after the fact — you don’t correct an entry, you reverse it.

The French General Tax Code, in Article 289 (paragraphs V and VII), adds a requirement specific to the invoice itself: authenticity of origin, integrity of content, and legibility must be guaranteed from issuance until the end of the retention period — an obligation that falls on both the issuer and the recipient. Article 242 nonies A of Annex II supplements this foundation by requiring unique, chronological, and continuous numbering, precisely so that tax authorities can rely on a reliable audit trail and detect any invoice that has been omitted, concealed, or added after the fact.

In other words: long before anyone talked about the Portail Public de Facturation (PPF, or Public Invoicing Portal), Plateformes de Dématérialisation Partenaire (PDP, or Partner Dematerialisation Platforms), or Plateformes Agréées (PA, or Approved Platforms — the official regulatory term for state-registered partner platforms), a company was already not allowed to modify the content of an issued invoice. The only legal path has always been cancellation followed by a new issuance.