XP Z12-014 is not just a reference for PDPs and software providers. It also sets expectations for how businesses of all sizes should prepare for the transition to mandatory e-invoicing. Here are five key steps to consider:
1. Map your use cases
Identify which of the 36 defined scenarios apply to your current customer or supplier invoicing flows.
2. Validate PDP readiness
Confirm whether your PDP can support the relevant formats and life cycle status updates required for your transactions.
3. Update internal systems
Ensure that ERP, finance, and procurement systems are aligned with EN16931 and any extended profiles applicable to France.
4. Train internal teams
Help finance, IT, compliance, and procurement teams understand their responsibilities within a life cycle-driven invoicing process.
5. Prepare for exceptions
Anticipate less common but high-impact scenarios like multiparty payments or agency relationships, and assess how your systems and PDPs will manage them.
Whether you’re a large enterprise or a small business, working with a PDP or considering becoming one, XP Z12-014 is essential reading. And for those already thinking ahead of upcoming mandates in other EU countries, it offers a model that may soon shape broader best practices across the region.
Speak with Avalara today about implementing your e-invoicing solution.