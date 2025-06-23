On 13 June 2025, France introduced a key piece of the puzzle in its business-to-business (B2B) e-invoicing reform: the XP Z12-014 standard.

Developed under the guidance of the Association Française de Normalisation (AFNOR) and the Forum National de la Facture Électronique et des Marchés Publics Électroniques (FNFE-MPE) — oranisations responsible for developing a national standard of e-invoicing in France — this new framework brings much-needed clarity and operational guidance to businesses and certified private Partner Dematerilisation Platforms (PDPs) preparing for the mandate.

Rather than serving as a technical specification alone, XP Z12-014 lays out how e-invoicing should function across real-life scenarios — defining roles, responsibilities, data formats, and processes.