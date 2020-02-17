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Feb 17, 2020

France relaxes Postponed Accounting deferred VAT

Richard Asquith

France is to drop the requirements on those entitled to Postponed Accounting from 1 January 2021.

 

Postponed Accounting allows for the deferral for import VAT, and the elimination of the cash payment at the point of clearance of goods into the EU. It is offered as an easement in many EU member states. Businesses may instead record the import due and reclaimed in their next VAT return, thus cancelling out the tax due without the need for a cash payment or refund.

 

Currently, France limits its Postponed Accounting to the following businesses:

 

  • Must have completed at least four import operations in the EU Customs Union in the previous twelve months;
  • Maintain detailed customs and VAT records of imports;
  • No tax or customs infringements in the past twelve months; or
  • Be in good financial standing in past twelve months.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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