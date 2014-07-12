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Jul 12, 2014

France told to charge VAT on sporting event admission charges

Richard Asquith

The European Commission, which oversees the implementation of the EU VAT Directive, has ordered France to introduce French VAT on entrance fees to sporting events

VAT exempt sporting events

Currently, France does not require any charge on the admission tickets to live sporting events. When it negotiated its VAT Directive derogations in the 1970's, it instead was allowed to charge Entertainment Tax on such events.  However, many organisers of sporting events are no longer liable to the Entertainment Tax.  Hence the EC is requiring France to apply the reduced VAT rate on all sporting events.

 

France now has 60 days to reply to the EC or face being referred to the European Court of Justice.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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