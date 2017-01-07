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Jan 7, 2017

French VAT 2017 changes

Richard Asquith

France has updated its VAT code for 2017 with a number of changes.

 

  • Paper-based sales and purchase invoices may now be transferred to digital-only storage instead.
  • The reduced 5.5% VAT rate is now applicable to a range of social housing, construction and property activities
  • The VAT import reverse charge provision has been modified, requiring a permit from customs

 
Click for free French VAT info

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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