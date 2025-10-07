Attendees heard about key forces that will reshape finance over the next decade, including:
The rise of AI agents
Finance decisions will increasingly be made with the assistance of machine intelligence.
The crash in finance talent
Scarcity of skilled professionals will push automation adoption faster than expected.
Continuous regulatory change
From global e-invoicing mandates to ESG disclosures, rules will evolve constantly, demanding agility.
The message: the future of finance is not just digital, it’s autonomous.
The Avalara perspective: Compliance at scale
In Avalara’s session, Automated Compliance at Scale: How AI and Finance Transformation Are Reshaping Tax Strategy, we explored what these trends mean for tax and compliance.
Too often, compliance is seen as a resource drain. But with the right technology, it can become a strategic advantage:
AI-driven monitoring
Machine learning can flag anomalies and risks before they escalate into penalties, giving CFOs predictive visibility rather than reactive headaches.
Automated e-invoicing and reporting
As e-invoicing mandates expand rapidly across the world, automation delivers cross-border scalability, reducing the burden on local teams.
Real-time compliance
Continuous compliance data feeds into decision-making, allowing CFOs to advise boards with confidence and precision.
This is not just about keeping up with mandates. It’s about freeing finance teams to focus on growth, resilience, and competitive advantage.