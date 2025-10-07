At this year’s Gartner CFO Conference in September, one message came through loud and clear: finance leaders are entering a new era defined by disruption, complexity, and opportunity.

CFOs are being asked to do more than manage numbers. They are expected to lead transformation across technology, regulation, and talent — all while keeping organisations agile in a volatile global economy.

Gartner framed this year’s theme, Autonomous Finance – Resetting Financial Leadership in a Changing Economy, around the tension CFOs face: how to deliver efficiency today while preparing for an uncertain tomorrow.