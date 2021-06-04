Georgia and Florida give entertainment a boost by exempting certain admissions

Not all states tax sales of admissions, and some tax some admissions but not others. For example:
California
Fees charged for the use of amusement parks, theaters, sports events, golf courses, etc., aren’t subject to California sales and use tax because, as the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration explains, “there is no exchange of tangible personal property.”
Connecticut
Instead of sales and use tax, Connecticut generally imposes a separate admissions tax (10%) on admission charges to any place of amusement, entertainment, or recreation. These include, but aren’t limited to:
- Amphitheaters
- Ball parks
- Bathing beaches
- Motion picture shows
- Theaters
There are certain exceptions to this rule. For example, the tax doesn’t apply to any admission charge of less than $1, or to charges for a motion picture show costing $5 or less (if that exists). And while admissions to amusement parks are taxable, charges for carnival or amusement rides are exempt.
New Jersey
New Jersey sales and use tax applies to “any admission charge to or for the use of any place of amusement in New Jersey or to any entertainment event or sporting activity” in the state. This includes dramatic and musical arts performances, movies, and sporting events. Admissions for activities a patron participates in, such as health clubs or tennis clubs, are generally exempt, though associated charges (e.g., the rental of equipment) may still be taxable.
The New Jersey Division of Taxation acknowledges that it can be difficult to identify a “place of amusement,” for the purposes of the exemption. Qualifying places of amusement generally include “any privately or publicly owned and operated place within New Jersey where facilities for entertainment, amusement, or sports are provided, such as a theater, stadium, museum, arena, racetrack, or other place where performances, concerts, exhibits, games, contests, or other activities are held, and for which an entry fee is charged.”
On the other hand, admissions to an indoor playhouse would be taxable because the facility is used for play, not a sporting activity; it’s a subtle but significant distinction.
New York
Admission charges to or for the use of places of amusement in the state of New York are generally taxable. This includes charges to enter or use beaches, fairs, museums, and sports events. However, admission charges to sales tax exempt organizations are exempt, as are admissions to the following:
- Live dramatic, choreographic, or musical arts performances
- Motion picture theaters
- Sporting facilities when the patron is a participant (e.g., bowling, golf, or swimming)
Texas
Amusement services are generally taxable in Texas. These include live and recorded performances (e.g., concerts, movies), exhibitions and displays (e.g., antique shows, museums), and sporting events.