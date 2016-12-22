German VAT return filing change

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Germany is proposing a range of measures (Bürokratieentlastungsgesetz II) to simplify the VAT compliance burden on small companies. These include:
October 22, 2018. Poland's Ministry of Finance has announced that it will recategorise many supplies to within the current reduced VAT rate category. However, this will mean Poland will not...
October 17, 2018. Hungary has received permission to introduce an VAT registration threshold for businesses of HUF 12 million from 1 January 2019. This is approximately €48,000, based...
October 16, 2018. HMRC announced today that it is opening the test pilot for its Making Tax Digital for VAT programme to the public. However, HMRC also announced...
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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