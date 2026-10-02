Germany e-invoicing: What businesses must complete before 31 December 2026  

Under Germany’s Growth Opportunities Act, businesses established in Germany have been allowed to issue paper invoices or unstructured electronic formats (such as standard PDF attachments) in 2025 and 2026. On 1 January 2027, this legal relief ends for companies crossing the revenue threshold.

With the 31 December deadline approaching, the window for system adaptation is narrowing rapidly. ERP software vendors, system integrators, and internal IT teams are facing resource constraints as thousands of businesses prepare for the 1 January 2027 cutover simultaneously. Compounding this pressure, upcoming year-end financial closing and holiday office closures in December leave minimal time for troubleshooting untested billing pipelines.

To maintain compliance and protect cash flow, finance and IT leaders must finalise validation testing, cleanse customer master data, and lock in trading partner agreements immediately rather than relying on last-minute cutover adjustments.