Get started
Blog
Blog
May 10, 2014

Germany VAT does not apply to subsidies to staff canteens

Richard Asquith

The German Federal Court has overruled the German tax office on its interpretation of VAT treatment on subsidies to staff canteens.

 

The German VAT office treated subsidies by employers to the operators of their staff canteens as a VAT event. And that the canteen operator should levy German VAT at 19% on their invoices to the employers. In addition, the tax authorities ruled that the employers did not have the right to deduct the VAT charged since they were not the recipients of a the food service.

 

However, the Court disagreed and found that the subsidy is payment for the operation of the canteen, a valuable service to help attract and retain a good workforce for the employer. But the Court did uphold the non-deduction ruling.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Ready to get started?

Start with a demo, a free nexus assessment, or a conversation with our team — and discover why millions of users trust Avalara.
Get started
See our products
About us
Products & Services
Resources
Contact us

Monday - Friday

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.