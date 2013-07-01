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Jul 01, 2013

Germany VAT compliance update

Richard Asquith

The German VAT authorities have provided details of the latest changes to the German VAT compliance regime.

 

This includes:

 

  •  Non-resident businesses are still regarded as foreign entities for VAT even if the entrepreneur has a private residency in Germany
  • When the reverse charge is used in German, the invoicing rules will be based on the laws of the country of the provider (not the recipient)
  • The place of supply rules are also to be updated.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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