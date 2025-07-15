An IRS 1099 form is a tax form that documents payments to a business, individual, or entity that isn’t an actual employee. The payer is responsible for filling out the appropriate 1099 form and sending copies to the payee, the IRS, and where required, the state taxing authority.

There are different 1099 forms for different types of payments. Most forms must be sent to all necessary parties by January 31 of each year.

The Form 1099-K reports non-W-2 income received during the year from one of two types of reportable payment transactions:

Payment card transactions (credit, debit, or stored value cards such as gift cards) Third-party network transactions (payment apps or online marketplaces, including third-party payment settlement organizations)

This includes payments for personal items sold, goods sold, services provided, or property rented through online marketplaces, auction sites, ticket exchange or resale sites, peer-to-peer payment platforms or digital wallets, and more.

Form 1099-K made headlines when the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 significantly lowered its reporting requirements.