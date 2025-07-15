The American Rescue Plan (ARP) dramatically lowered the 1099-K reporting threshold for third-party settlement organizations.
Prior to the enactment of the ARP, online marketplaces, payment apps, and payment card companies were required to file a Form 1099-K with the IRS and provide a copy to any business, individual, or entity that earned over $20,000 in aggregate payments and had 200 such transactions in a calendar year. The ARP drastically cut that threshold to more than $600, period.
The 1099-K reporting threshold was scheduled to drop to $600 for tax year 2022, but in December 2022, the IRS delayed implementation of the 1099-K changes due to the magnitude and impact of the change.
In November 2023, the IRS said it would treat 2023 as an additional transition year to “reduce the potential confusion caused by the distribution of an estimated 44 million Forms 1099-K sent to many taxpayers who wouldn’t expect one and may not have a tax obligation.”
Then in December 2023, the IRS said it would phase in the $600 threshold because of “the complexity of the new provision and the large number of individual taxpayers affected.” The 1099-K threshold would be $5,000 for tax year 2024.
No further guidance was provided until November 26, 2024, when the IRS announced the cascading thresholds of $5,000 for 2024, $2,500 for 2025, and $600 for 2026 and beyond.