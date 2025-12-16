An ERP like Workday centralises data and processes, ensuring that financial, tax, and compliance information is consistent, accurate, and available in real time across all teams. Because compliance and workflows are embedded directly into the system, tax rules, validations, and approvals are part of the invoicing process from the start. A unified data model removes silos, minimises duplicate solutions, simplifies change management, and provides the agility needed to adapt quickly to multiregional regulatory changes — all while supporting smooth cross-functional collaboration.

Businesses should “...standardise as much as you can, and only localise when you absolutely have to,” says Paul Abeton. “Standardisation enables efficiency and scalability. It lets you leverage repeatable processes across regions, reducing cost and complexity.”

Workday provides a generic e-invoicing connector that customers can use to meet country-specific mandates. However, if you operate in multiple countries with varying requirements, building and maintaining individual connectors for each one quickly becomes a major effort. Having a single integration with a Workday partner like Avalara allows you to integrate once and connect to multiple e-invoicing platforms globally, supporting all mandates through a single, scalable integration.

ERP-native capabilities make it possible to roll out e-invoicing globally without relying on a patchwork of disconnected tools. “The traditional response we’ve seen is a bespoke solution for each mandate,” says Eric Wilson. “France is coming? Spin up a project just for France. Hire a consultancy or bolt on another tech solution. But that’s expensive, risky, and unsustainable.” Instead of adding a new solution for each market, organisations can extend their ERP’s single source of truth across all regions.

The key to scaling e-invoicing is keeping as much as possible anchored in ERP-native functionality. With all data, tax logic, and workflows contained within Workday, teams can build once and deploy many times. Standardised global processes can be reused in every region, with only targeted configurations for local rules and formats. Compliance remains embedded at the source: validations and approvals occur inside Workday, strengthening governance, auditability, and issue resolution.

And through strategic integrations — such as Workday’s partnership with Avalara — ERP-native invoicing connects directly to multiple country networks through a single integration. This removes the need for numerous local point solutions and dramatically simplifies global rollout.

Different models across global regions can create significant issues for multinational companies. If you’re doing something different in every country, it quickly becomes unsustainable. At the same time, compliance and automation are converging. You can’t address government mandates without automating processes — and you can’t automate processes anymore without considering compliance. Addressing these mandates will be disruptive, but there are real opportunities for business improvement and efficiency hidden within them. Simply going electronic doesn’t automatically deliver traditional efficiency gains. You have to treat this as both a compliance and automation project.

How centralised governance empowers local compliance

Consider a manufacturer operating in more than 20 countries, facing upcoming mandates in France, Poland, Belgium, and other countries. The business processes millions of transactions per year across multiple ERP systems and numerous local providers. Centralising gives the CFO visibility into e-invoicing risk across the entire business, with consolidated data in one place and feeding back into the ERP. The need for local expertise can be addressed through Avalara’s certified implementation partner programme. It covers advisory (what’s in scope, what needs to be submitted), functional work (project management, data clean-up), and technical implementation (how to connect with Workday and other systems). It combines local knowledge with a global framework.

