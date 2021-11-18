Greece: The latest on e-invoicing & e-reporting

Tax evasion has been a particular problem for Greece, significantly falling behind other EU countries in tax collection efforts. According to the European Commission, around 30% of the VAT in Greece goes unpaid.

Raising the tax isn’t the answer in this scenario — the problem lies with a lack of transparency surrounding VAT. Therefore, the government has decided to digitalize tax reporting to address the growing tax gap.

Despite the decision to change the reporting rules being made in the summer of 2019, coronavirus threw a spanner in the works and delayed the rollout of the new reporting platform. However, as of November 2021, all taxpayers in Greece will be required to submit their books to an online platform called myDATA.

Continue reading to learn more about the myDATA platform and how you can comply with the new live reporting rules.