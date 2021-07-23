Unlike sales and use tax, which is often based on relatively straightforward calculations, communications tax can involve many complicated twists.

The term communications tax refers to a multitude of taxes, fees, and requirements imposed by federal, state, local, and municipal governments. It includes everything from long-standing telecommunications taxes to relatively new streaming taxes, and encompasses a host of regulatory fees, public utility fees, emergency fees, and more. Depending on the types of services you provide, you might be liable for 911 and 988 fees, the Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF) fee, telecommunications relay services (TRS) fees, utility user taxes (UUT), and the communications services tax (CST) — to name a few.



All those fees and taxes must be built out on top of an already-complex foundation of sales and use tax. You'll need to figure out which jurisdictions require what types of communications tax, including those touched across your supply chain, and then present them with proper clarity in billing. Because every state and local jurisdiction takes its own approach to communications tax, each line item on a single bill could be subject to its own unique combination of taxes and fees. And unlike sales and use tax, there’s no way to simply tally up the total and then calculate tax.



These are the kinds of scenarios companies can face after adding voice, video, or connectivity to a product or service. And it’s up to the business to correctly identify which communications taxes and regulatory fees apply. For a large company with a national footprint, that could mean tracking as many as 60,000 taxing jurisdictions across North America to stay current on hundreds or even thousands of compliance requirements. And because rules and rates change constantly, they need to be continually monitored for updates.



So, how do you make those determinations?



While most of these taxes and fees were originally created for traditional voice, pay TV, and networking services, many are now being applied to a wide range of new technologies. SaaS and UCaaS platforms, managed service providers, streaming platforms, and IoT connections are all potentially on the hook, as are many hosting, SDN, and cloud service companies.

As communications tax authorities work to catch up with the pace of technology innovation, there is some confusion. If you’re selling the latest and greatest, there may be controversy about the product’s inclusion in various tax bases. And if you're still relying on a sales tax engine alone, you may be at risk. Staying up-to-date on the many complexities of communications tax compliance will require specialized tax software and billing solutions.

