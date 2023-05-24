How inflation impacts business personal property tax valuations

There are two key values assessors factor into a personal property evaluation:

1. Cost

Assessors consider the original purchase price, as well as the current market value of the item if it were purchased new. And it may not just be the price tag of say, a new commercial freezer or a piece of heavy machinery.

For example, a business in California would have to factor in sales tax, freight, and installation charges as part of the costs of any assets it purchased.

2. Depreciation

Depreciation rates vary based on the type of asset. For example, going back to that piece of heavy equipment, it depreciates at a significantly different rate than a laptop.

Inflation impacts the cost portion of the assessment. The total effect of inflation on tax rates varies by jurisdiction and industry, but generally speaking, as market value rises, the taxable value of personal property rises with it.



During times when the economy is stable, inflation is almost negligible because the rate tends to be flat. For several decades, inflation was fairly steady, rising about 1–3% per year and remaining consistent across asset categories.



When the figures are rising at low, steady rates, cost and depreciation stay steady as well. Generally speaking, there’s also relative stasis with interest rates, revenue, and other investments. It’s kind of like a table when all the legs are the right length. The table may be a bit too tall or too short for your liking, but the surface is balanced.



However, recent figures have skyrocketed. When inflation rates jump from 1–3% to 7–10%, businesses can experience serious financial challenges at tax time. It’s like one of the table legs suddenly getting longer or shorter, throwing the whole thing off-kilter.