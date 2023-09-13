What is an RTD?

As the name suggests, an RTD is a beverage manufactured and packaged for immediate, easy, individual consumption. While that may call cans of beer to mind, RTD typically refers to drinks assembled from two or more ingredients, like cocktails, that are sold in a manufacturer-sealed container. RTDs usually contain alcohol, though there are nonalcoholic varieties.

A margarita prepared by your favorite Mexican restaurant for off-premises consumption is not a ready-to-drink beverage. The premixed, canned Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola RTD that hit the U.S market in March 2023 is.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) doesn’t define ready-to-drink beverages, and every state defines RTDs differently, if at all.

For instance, Arkansas defines a ready-to-drink product as “a product containing spirituous liquor with a final finished product of no greater than 15% alcohol by weight.” A “mixed spirit drink” in Michigan is made with distilled spirits and other ingredients, has an alcohol by volume (ABV) of no more than 13.5%, and is packaged in metal cans; if packaged in any other type of container, a mixed spirit drink may not exceed 10% ABV. In Nebraska, a ready-to-drink cocktail is a beverage or other confection containing spirits in an original package that contains 12.5% or less ABV.

RTDs are commonly categorized by manufacturing method or the base alcohol ingredient:

Malt (partially germinated cereal grains like barley) or malt substitute (including sugar);

Spirits (gin, rum, tequila, vodka, whiskey, grain neutral spirits); or

Wine (fermented grapes or other fruits).

Ingredients matter because they’re tied to tax: States typically tax beer and other malt-based beverages differently than distilled spirits, and liquor differently than wine. Many states have taken a similar approach to taxing RTDs.