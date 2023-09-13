Most of these states didn’t create the low-spirit rate with RTDs in mind. The low rate may apply to RTDs — but may not.
At least 12 states attempted to establish lower tax rates for “low-proof” spirit-based RTD beverages in 2021 and 2022: Alabama, Arizona, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Vermont, Washington, and West Virginia. Only three states enacted the new laws:
Michigan SB144 (2021) reduced the excise tax rate for low-proof, spirit-based RTDs effective August 23, 2021.
Nebraska LB274 (2021) established a new tax rate for RTDs as of July 1, 2021. At $0.95 per gallon, the tax is significantly lower than the full spirits tax rate of $3.75 per gallon (though not as low as the $0.31 originally sought).
Vermont H730 (2022) lowered the rate and stipulated that RTDs not be sold through the state’s alcohol-controlled model. The new policy and tax rate took effect July 1, 2023.
Several states introduced legislation in 2023 to lower taxes on certain spirit-based RTDs and/or expand retail options for spirit-based RTDs, with little success. California SB-277 sought to allow more retailers to sell low-ABV spirit-based RTDs, but the bill stalled. A similar bill was left pending in committee in Texas, while a Pennsylvania bill was laid on the table.
IWSR Drinks Market Analysis expects industry advocates to continue to push for states to level the playing field by allowing spirit-based RTDs to be sold alongside their malt-based and wine-based counterparts. A more equitable tax policy could also help grow the spirit-based market. Even with existing policies, consumer taste for spirit-based RTDs is growing.
Consumption of ready-to-drink beverages grew more than 104% in the past two years, according to NielsenIQ, while the market for other alcoholic beverages contracted. If that rate of growth continues, it could encourage states to develop more consistent definitions for ready-to-drink beverages, and perhaps update their tax policies as well. If any do, we’ll let you know at the Avalara Tax Desk.