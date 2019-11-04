How tariff uncertainties can impact your supply chain

A tariff is a tax on imports typically paid by the importer of record when goods cross an international border. Tariff rates vary depending on the product and countries involved. Every product that’s shipped from one country to another is assigned a tariff code, and each code has a corresponding customs duty or tariff.

Tariffs in the U.S. have been relatively low for decades. Back in 1930, the protectionist Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act dramatically increased tariffs on more than 20,000 U.S. imports and sparked retaliatory tariffs in approximately 25 countries. It bred ill will and is widely believed to have had a disastrous effect on the global economy. Eventually, the U.S. ditched protectionist economics and embraced a policy of freer trade.

Now protectionism is back, along with higher tariffs. Chinese imports are a primary target, but tariffs have been proposed for or imposed on a wide range of products from many countries, including aluminum from Turkey, steel from Canada, and airplanes, cars, and wine from the European Union.

Other countries are retaliating in kind. The EU raised tariffs on American denim, motorcycles, and peanut butter; Russia put tariffs on American fiber optics and other equipment; India raised tariffs on American almonds, apples, and walnuts. Turkey doubled tariffs on more than 20 American goods in 2018, then promised to reduce them in May 2019. What will happen next week is anyone’s guess.

It’s a challenging environment for businesses.