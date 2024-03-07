ISC2 has been rolled out in phases, or ‘releases’, since March 2021, when these new requirements came into place for mail and express shipments. Phase 2 followed in March 2023 for shipments by air.
Phase/Release 3 affects all operators carrying goods by sea, inland waterways, road, and rail. From June 3, 2024, they too will have to submit a complete ENS dataset to ICS2. Phase/Release 3 was previously scheduled to begin from March 1, 2024. In addition to a new live date of June 3, Release 3 itself will happen in phases for different types of operators:
- June 3, 2024: maritime and inland waterways carriers
- December 4, 2024: maritime and inland waterways house level filers
- April 1, 2025: road and rail carriers
As mentioned, carriers, couriers, and postal services are responsible for complying with ICS2 requirements. But it would be wise for businesses to take the opportunity and pay closer attention to how they’re moving their goods through customs — particularly in the EU — to help keep their cross-border activity moving as smoothly as possible.
An important step is making sure you’re getting your Harmonised System (HS) codes right. HS codes are six-digit identifiers assigned to every product sold across international borders. They enable customs authorities to apply the correct duties and taxes to every product.
No business wants unnecessary customs delays, surprise costs, or unhappy customers. Yet failing to assign accurate HS codes to shipments could result in all three. Carriers and couriers will not necessarily ensure the correct ones are assigned on behalf of businesses, as they lack the information to do so. However, in circumstances where it’s necessary for carriers and couriers to assign HS codes, there’s a strong chance of them being incorrect.
It’s important, therefore, to adopt an efficient way of classifying products and assigning the correct HS codes to your shipments. Avalara can help by automating the process, reducing the chance of errors that result in customs holdups. The same solution can also flag prohibited goods, so the chances of returns or items being held indefinitely by customs authorities are reduced.
For more recommendations for cross-border sales success, our guide International tax and compliance solutions can help.