How does implementing an automated property tax solution transform daily operations?

Many property tax professionals have long resigned themselves to a paper-based compliance process. The reliance on physical documents extends beyond filing returns; businesses must also track and respond to mailed assessment notices, returns, and bills.

The paper piles up quickly; a survey by Potentiate and Avalara found that 56% of enterprise companies receive between 500 and 10,000 property tax bills annually.

Beyond the burden of managing paper documents, businesses without automation face further challenges. Many companies still rely on manual data extraction at every stage, from filing returns and evaluating assessments to appealing values, paying bills, and building budgets.

With an efficient solution, businesses can track various property tax deadlines, rates, and rules that vary across jurisdictions. This complexity can lead to costly errors and missed opportunities.

Managing property tax returns, bills, and assessments manually is complex and time-intensive. The exact time investment varies depending on your property portfolio’s size, the number and diversity of jurisdictions involved, and the complexity of how different property types are taxed. However, here is a general breakdown of the time typically required for filing management alone:

Data collection and organization can take hours to days, depending on the number of properties and the current state of your record-keeping. This stage involves compiling and structuring all necessary property data, including details, valuations, and tax records. Research and compliance demands several hours weekly, as staying abreast of current property tax regulations, rates, and filing requirements across all relevant jurisdictions is critical due to frequent changes. Tax return preparation often requires several hours per property. This step includes completing up-to-date forms, performing tax calculations, and ensuring information accuracy. Challenges arise when addressing discrepancies or managing complex calculations. Review and approval add more hours per return, which involve scrutinizing returns for accuracy and obtaining necessary internal stakeholder approvals. Filing and follow-up may take several hours per filed return. This stage encompasses submitting returns to appropriate tax authorities and addressing any subsequent issues or inquiries that may arise.

Managing property tax returns manually can take 10 to 30 hours per filing cycle. This time can increase significantly for more extensive portfolios or complex situations to keep your operations organized. Remember, we haven’t included your business’s hours managing property tax bills and assessments.

It should come as no surprise then that both Potentiate and Aberdeen Strategy & Research found that accounting and finance teams spend substantial time each month on property tax compliance tasks.