International Customs Day 2025: Celebrating efficiency, security, and prosperity

Get out the cake, balloons, and Harmonized System (HS) codes — January 26, 2025, marks International Customs Day.
According to the United Nations, International Customs Day is “dedicated to the united efforts of Customs to support people and businesses by strengthening the global supply chain, reinforcing collaboration, harnessing technology and putting traditional and new partners at the centre of the transformation process.” In plain language, we’re celebrating the folks that keep our cross-border ecommerce shipments moving efficiently and securely.
In fact, the World Customs Organization (WCO) is dedicating this year to “Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security, and prosperity.” Efficiency and security are both key to promoting global trade and economic growth. Without an organized way to track HS codes, pay duties, abide by customs regulations restrictions, and follow import export procedures, cross-border ecommerce would be closer to cross-border chaos.