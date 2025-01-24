International Customs Day 2025: Celebrating efficiency, security, and prosperity

Efficiency is so much more than a buzzword when it comes to international shipping; it’s the crucial element that keeps things running smoothly. An inefficient system could result in slower clearance times, a costlier process for businesses and customers, and delayed shipments due to confusing classification.



Many businesses are turning to technology to increase efficiency. Automation, AI, and real-time data sharing are all driving change in cross-border commerce. In fact, Avalara Tariff Code Classification combines AI and machine learning technology with human expertise to automate the process of classifying products under the HS code framework and help businesses like yours improve accuracy.



And it’s a good thing, too — delays and errors can be costly for businesses. Storage fees missed delivery windows, and potential penalties can add up — to the tune of millions of dollars annually.

Customs security is paving the way for global prosperity by safeguarding supply chains from risks like smuggling and counterfeit goods. For industries like pharmaceuticals and electronics, the risks can be especially large.

