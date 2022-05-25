‘It’s inevitable,’ experts say: U.S. states will eventually adopt European-style sales tax compliance requirements

Armbruester’s comments came after a main-stage panel discussion on tax compliance changes that companies are likely to see in coming years, part of Avalara CRUSH Global, which brought experts together to talk about tax and technology trends.

E-invoicing and real-time compliance have come to Europe, and governments there seem to like them, said EY Americas VAT Compliance Leader Gino Dossche.

Real-time invoicing allows value-added tax (VAT) in Europe to be more or less self-administered, Dossche explained, “so it’s a very nice tax for the governments. It’s very hands-off. The burden is on the taxpayers.”

But it’s created a new level of complexity for businesses that sell into the European market, Dossche added. “The biggest challenge among all of us for e-invoicing is the technology, the technical requirements that differ by country. How do you communicate with your vendors, customers, the authorities?”

Companies looking to sell into the European market need to look for tax compliance providers that can provide service globally, not just country by country, he explained.