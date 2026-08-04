July 2026 monthly roundup

Colorado broadens software sales tax. Colorado HB 26-1223 repeals the state sales tax exemption for most, but not all, electronically delivered software starting January 1, 2027. Discover what’s changing and how it impacts your tax obligations.

Colorado and Netflix settle streaming tax dispute. In July 2026, Netflix and the Colorado Department of Revenue settled their decade-long legal dispute over the taxability of streaming services. Learn about the Netflix-Colorado case and what the settlement means for businesses that sell digital goods.

Connecticut creates two sales tax exemptions for school backpacks. Connecticut’s Public Act No. 26-68 created two sales tax exemptions for backpacks: one permanent, one tied to the annual tax-free week. Learn how the conflicting language could complicate compliance for retailers.

Sixteen states offer school sales tax holidays in August 2026. This August, 16 states will provide a temporary sales tax exemption for clothing and/or school supplies. See the full state-by-state guide to 2026 sales tax holidays for dates, price caps, and qualifying products.

SNAP waivers disrupt compliance for food retailers. The USDA has granted 23 states SNAP food restriction waivers excluding candy, soda, or other nonnutritious items from SNAP benefits. Each state’s rules are different. Learn how these waivers are disrupting compliance for businesses that accept SNAP benefits.

Texas resale certificates protect sellers from sales tax liability. Eligible businesses can purchase taxable inventory for resale without paying Texas sales tax if they provide the seller with a valid resale certificate. The resale certificate relieves the seller from liability for not collecting sales tax on the transaction. Review when Texas sellers need resale certificates and how to stay compliant.

Digital products taxability rules shift across states. States take different approaches to taxing digital goods and change taxability rules frequently. On January 1, 2027, Colorado will begin taxing most downloaded software, and California will start taxing prewritten software and SaaS. Use our updated state-by-state guide to the taxability of digital products to find out where your sales are taxable.

Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) simplifies multistate sales tax compliance. The SST program simplifies sales and use tax compliance for businesses selling across its 24 member states and provides free compliance services for qualifying volunteer sellers. Avalara is one of just five SST Certified Service Providers (CSPs) and assumes liability for calculation errors in SST member states. Learn how the Streamlined Sales Tax program works and whether your business qualifies for free compliance services.

Drop shipping complicates sales tax compliance. Drop shipping can confuse sales tax compliance because it involves two businesses, two sales transactions, and often multiple states. Whether the retailer or drop shipper is responsible for collecting tax depends on several factors, including which party has nexus in the customer’s state and whether a valid resale certificate is on file. Review the sales tax rules for drop shipping, and how to manage exemption certificates for drop shipment sales.

Recurring billing models create recurring tax obligations. Subscription businesses can trigger new sales tax requirements in multiple states faster than expected. See five subscription sales tax risks every growing business should know about.