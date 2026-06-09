July 2026 tax rate changes

Numerous state and local tax changes take effect July 1, 2026, including local sales tax rate updates, exemption changes, new fees, special tax requirements, and sales tax holidays.
Alabama, Mississippi, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, and West Virginia have sales tax holidays scheduled during July 2026. Utah will also begin a gas tax holiday on July 1, 2026. Eligibility rules, dates, and qualifying products vary by jurisdiction.
Businesses can prepare for tax changes by reviewing updated sales tax rates, verifying product taxability rules, monitoring exemption changes, evaluating industry-specific tax requirements, and updating tax calculation systems before July 1, 2026. Automated tax compliance solutions can help businesses manage changing rates and rules across jurisdictions.