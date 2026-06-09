July 2026 tax rate changes

Per the Nebraska Department of Revenue, the following Nebraska sales tax exemptions are repealed effective July 1, 2026, due to the enactment of LB901:

Biochips

Game birds subject to permit and regulation by the Game and Parks Commission

Materials for the manufacture, installation, construction, repair, or replacement of a community-based energy development project

Mineral oil to be applied to grain as a dust suppressant

Purchases by certain nonprofit organizations

Tangible personal property acquired by a person operating a data center

On the other hand, beginning July 1, 2026, a construction contractor purchasing material for a nonprofit entity client may purchase building materials tax exempt based on the buyer-based exemption of the nonprofit entity client. A “buyer-based exemption” is an exemption based on the purchaser of the product.