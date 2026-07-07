June 2026 monthly roundup

July 2026 tax rate changes. Stay ahead of new rates, exemptions, and rules with our overview of tax rate changes taking effect in July 2026. Reviewing these updates early can help ensure your business stays compliant.

Illinois digital ad, social media, and cryptocurrency taxes. Learn about the latest laws in Illinois impacting digital advertising, social media, cryptocurrency, prediction markets, and fantasy contests.

California sales tax on software and SaaS. SaaS and prewritten software are subject to California sales and use and tax starting January 1, 2027, under a bill signed by the governor.

Tax rule changes for delivery networks. Tax requirements for delivery network companies doing business in Ohio have been added to our state-by-state guide to sales tax on shipping.

Gas tax holidays. Find out which states are offering relief at the pump this year. We’ve compiled a list of 2026 gas tax holidays and what they mean for fuel retailers and consumers.

2026 tax amnesty programs. Discover how your business can catch up on past-due taxes without facing harsh penalties. We discuss state tax amnesty programs available in 2026 and how to take advantage of them.

Sales tax on clothing. Apparel taxability varies wildly across the U.S., with some states offering exemptions and others taxing clothes fully. Check out our state-by-state guide to clothing tax to sell confidently.

Sales tax permits. Before you can collect sales tax, you need to be registered. Our comprehensive guide walks you through the sales tax permit requirements for every state.