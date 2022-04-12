Local economic nexus requirements complicate remote sales tax compliance

Louisiana can be particularly challenging for sales tax compliance for both remote retailers and for in-state businesses selling throughout the Pelican State. As the Louisiana Department of Revenue notes, there are “significant differences” between the state sales and use tax and sales taxes levied and collected by political subdivisions, “especially in regard to exemptions and suspensions of exemptions.”

In-state businesses are required to register with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and their local taxing authority. If they sell to consumers located in other parishes, they need to register with the tax authorities in those jurisdictions and collect applicable local sales taxes in addition to the state tax. They must remit the state sales tax to the Louisiana Department of Revenue and local sales taxes to the appropriate local tax authority.

Remote businesses are required to collect and remit state and applicable local sales and use taxes if they meet or exceed Louisiana’s economic nexus threshold, which is $100,000 in sales or 200 transactions in the state in the current or previous calendar year. As of this writing, remote sellers should register with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers instead of registering with the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

The Commission explains in its Frequently Asked Questions, “Louisiana’s sales tax system is unique in that state and local governments each collect their own sales tax and provide for their own exclusions, exemptions, and deductions.” The Commission has created jurisdictional codes to help remote sellers determine the “exact rate of state and local sales and use tax to collect as well as if the rate is reduced in part or full because of an exemption or exclusion.”

This seems straightforward enough, if less so than in most other states. Yet there are hidden complexities, such as the distinction between direct marketers, remote retailers, and remote sellers. Each “has a separate legal meaning in Louisiana” and distinct sales and use tax obligations.

What is a direct marketer?

A direct marketer is a seller with no physical presence in Louisiana that sells beneath the state’s economic nexus threshold. A direct marketer may opt to voluntarily collect and remit sales tax at a single combined rate of 8.45% for all sales into the state, but they have no legal obligation to do so. Should a direct marketer develop economic nexus, it must register as a remote seller with the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers. The Louisiana Department of Revenue and the Commission will give such sellers guidance.

The single 8.45% combined rate isn’t open to sellers that have nexus with Louisiana, whether economic or physical in nature.

What is a remote retailer?

A remote retailer is an out-of-state seller that does not have economic nexus with Louisiana but does have cumulative annual gross receipts exceeding $50,000 into Louisiana per calendar year (including sales by affiliates).

According to the Commission, a remote retailer that “voluntarily registers, collects, and remits” tax on its Louisiana sales is “relieved from the reporting requirements of LA R.S. 47:309.1,” more commonly known as Louisiana’s non-collecting seller use tax reporting requirements. Remote retailers are eligible for the single 8.45% combined rate.

What is a remote seller?

A remote seller is a business that has met or exceeded Louisiana’s economic nexus threshold of $100,000 or 200 transactions in the current or previous calendar year. Having economic nexus, remote sellers must register to collect and remit all applicable state and local sales taxes based on the location of the consumer.

Remote sellers are required to collect and remit state and local sales and use tax “based upon actual applicable bases and rates.” They cannot collect and remit the single combined rate of 8.45%.

Local sales taxes in Louisiana are administered by local tax jurisdictions. To help streamline compliance for remote sellers, the Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers “has compiled the state and local sales and use tax bases and rates and will provide this information on its website.”