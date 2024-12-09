Louisiana to raise sales tax rate and tax digital products

House Bill 10 increases Louisiana’s state sales and use tax rate to 5% from 4.45% starting January 1, 2025.

The Louisiana state sales tax rate has been 5% before: It temporarily increased from 4% to 5% on May 1, 2016, then dropped to 4.45% on July 1, 2018. The sales tax rate was on track to drop further starting July 1, 2025. Instead, it will return to 5% on January 1.

Under HB 10, the sales and use tax rate will decrease to 4.75% starting January 1, 2030.