We’re making exempt sales easy in Shopify

Almost every seller has sales that are exempt from sales tax, whether it’s because a product isn’t taxable, the buyer has an exemption (for example, if they’re buying items to resell), or some other reason. And if you’re a wholesaler or sell B2B, you’ve probably got a lot of exempt sales.
However, that doesn’t mean you can just not collect sales tax and call it good. You need to understand why a sale is exempt, collect and validate a certificate from the buyer to prove it actually should be exempt, and manage those exemption certificates so you’re ready in case of an audit.
See our infographic with the five steps to exemption certificate compliance
It gets even more complicated as your business grows and sells in more markets. Just like other sales tax regulations, different states do things differently when it comes to exemptions. Auditors often target exempt sales because it’s easy for businesses to make mistakes — and as we all know, states don’t like missing out on tax revenue.