Malaysia to launch national e-invoicing initiative

It is anticipated that some larger businesses will adopt Peppol e-invoicing in Malaysia in Q4/2023 before scaling up the number of participating businesses in 2024. At this early stage, it is not clear when e-invoicing will be mandated but under the initiative, it will be strongly encouraged and promoted for B2B, and most likely there will be an initial B2G mandate
Service Provider onboarding will likely start in Q3/2023. Malaysia will likely mandate e-invoice service providers to meet the ISO27001 security standard (which will also likely soon become the minimum security standard set by Peppol authorities globally and has also recently been mandated for
Avalara has an e-invoicing solution that can help companies stay compliant in over 60 countries including the Peppol network. Avalara is a Certified Peppol Service Provider across Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Contact an expert at Avalara to discuss how we can assist with e-invoicing in a scalable and strategic way.