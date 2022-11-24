Malaysia to launch national e-invoicing initiative

Malaysia will set up a Peppol Authority in 2023 with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC – Malaysia’s lead digital economy agency) becoming Malaysia’s Peppol Authority responsible for the e-invoicing framework including registering Peppol Access Points in the country.

Malaysia will initially implement a 4-Corner Peppol model, following Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and neighbouring Singapore. At the moment, there is still discussion on whether Malaysia will adopt the Peppol BIS3 Billing specification or move straight to the new Peppol International (PINT), which is seen to be more scalable in terms of meeting local indirect tax / GST requirements outside of Europe. If Malaysia did implement PINT, it would follow Japan, which recently issued its Japanese invoice specification.