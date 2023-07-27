Managing e-invoicing requirements gets easier for Oracle ERP users 

The number of countries introducing e-invoicing requirements continues to increase — and even in countries with existing mandates, regulations continue to evolve.

That means the question you need to ask about e-invoicing isn’t if it will become a bigger challenge for your business, but when it will become a bigger challenge.

Perhaps you’re already managing compliance manually in a few countries and know you’ll need broader capabilities as your business grows. Maybe you’re preparing to enter new markets that currently have e-invoicing mandates. Or maybe you’re not worried about e-invoicing yet at all, but just want to prepare for what’s ahead.

You need a global e-invoicing solution — one that can serve you today and grow with you tomorrow. Before we get to that, though, let’s take a step back.